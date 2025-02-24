WWE's Michael Cole Refuses To Disparage Vince McMahon, Compares Him To Triple H

WWE commentator Michael Cole, one of the longest-serving stars on the WWE roster, has worked under both Vince McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque and has now explained the major differences in their leadership styles.

Cole, during his recent appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, credited McMahon for his WWE career and said that he would not criticize him. He believes that the former WWE Chairman retained him, despite the mistakes he made in his early years in WWE, as McMahon wanted to shape him the way he wanted to.

"I think one of the things about the old regime — and listen, I will never, ever disparage Vince McMahon. Yeah, he's got his personal issues and whatnot, but from a professional standpoint, I'll never disparage the man. I would not be here today without Vince. He gave me everything, stuck with me when I was learning to be a wrestling guy ... I wasn't a wrestling guy when I came here," said Cole. "JR [Jim Ross] had already come to the WWE as a wrestling guy, and I think me being new and fresh [and] not a wrestling guy allowed Vince to mold me into the announcer he wanted me to be, and he stuck with it. Even when I sucked in the beginning and everything else, when the fans freaking hated me, Vince stuck with me."

The veteran commentator stated that McMahon had a reputation for firing people even for the most innocuous things, and is surprised he lasted so long during his reign.