Naomi Names Fellow WWE Women's Division Star She'd Want On Rebooted Total Divas

WWE star Naomi has discussed the women stars that she would like to see on "Total Divas," if the reality show is brought back to television, specifically naming one star who would be a good fit on the show.

"Total Divas" was a reality TV show primarily featuring women stars of the WWE roster, which aired between 2013 and 2019. Naomi was a part of the now-defunct show, and she has revealed that Tiffany Stratton is one star that she would love to see on the show.

"That's a hard one," the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion began while talking to "The Wrestling Classic." "Probably Tiffany. She's just a very interesting person, and I think it would be cool for people to see the other side of her, outside the character. It'll just be great to document her at 25 years old and what's going on in her life, just like with us because she's so talented, and if all goes well, she'll be here a long time. So, it'll be great to capture, you know, these young, talented girls now at this very beginning stage of their career because 10 years from now, they're going to be changed and evolved so much, just like with us, so I would put a lot of them on there."

Naomi added that there are a variety of personalities currently on the women's roster. She believes that fans would like to see the different couples that are there in WWE on "Total Divas," and get a glimpse of how they are managing life on the road and at home.

Naomi also thinks that the stars from the original show should also have a cameo appearance if the show returns. The likes of Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, and Paige were a few of the other stars that featured on "Total Divas."