Naomi Names WWE Title She Should've Been The First To Hold (And Still Intends To Win)

WWE's Naomi has expressed her desire to become a women's world champion in WWE again, while also claiming that she should've won a competition at the start of her WWE career.

As one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair, Naomi is a prominent fixture on WWE television. However, her sights are set on an even bigger goal: winning another singles championship gold. During her recent interaction with "The Wrestling Classic," she claimed that she should have won the original "NXT" competition, and also become the first-ever "NXT" Women's Champion.

"I should have won NXT and I should have been the first [NXT] Women's Champion. So, that's on my to-do list," she stated.

Naomi was a part of NXT Season 3 in 2010 and was in the competition until the final week, bested by eventual winner Kaitlyn. During that time, she became the first-ever FCW Divas Champion — which was WWE's developmental territory — and held the title for a few months before losing to AJ Lee. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion later had two matches on the new "NXT" television show before being called up to the main roster as part of the Divas Revolution, which didn't give her the chance to win the "NXT" Women's title. Paige was the inaugural "NXT" Women's Champion, who held the title aloft after winning a tournament in 2013.

Naomi has had two singles women's world title reigns in her WWE career, both of which came as the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion in 2017.