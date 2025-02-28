AEW's Jim Ross Details Origin Of Paul Wight's 'Big Show' WWE Moniker

For the first several years of his professional wrestling career, Paul Wight wrestled in WCW as The Giant, a character who commentary continually insisted was the son of Andre the Giant. Wight's true rise to prominence came in WCW's rival company, however, and it's his WWE name that most fans associate him with today — The Big Show. Speaking on "Grilling JR," former WWE talent relations head Jim Ross explained who first came up with the moniker for Wight.

"Shane [McMahon] gave him the name 'The Big Show,' and it seemed to fit," Ross said.

The commentator also recalled that Wight was nearly named "Titan, the Corporate Giant," but according to Ross, most felt that the name was too "hokey," ensuring that the idea didn't last very long. The company's headquarters at the time was known as Titan Towers, giving the potential name an added layer of significance, but it never became reality. One part of the concept that did stick was the corporate element, as Wight was initially aligned with Vince McMahon's Corporation faction before turning on the group a short time into his run.

Wight's WWE debut (back when the company was still known as the World Wrestling Federation) took place in 1999, and he initially performed under his real name. A few months into Wight's tenure, he was assigned The Big Show name, which lasted until he left WWE in 2021. After departing WWE, Wight signed to AEW, performing occasionally using his real name along with working a backstage role.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.