Matt Hardy Ponders How Most-Recent WWE Stint Could Have Ended Differently

The February 25 episode of "WWE NXT" will see the return of The Hardy Boyz as the TNA Tag Team Champions will take on the No Quarter Catch Crew. It will be the first time in nearly six years that Matt and Jeff Hardy will have teamed up on WWE TV as Matt left the company in 2020 to join All Elite Wrestling. During a recent edition of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt opened up about his 2020 departure and how things could have gone differently, and whether he left the company on good terms.

"I felt I was very honest, I was very open, I did business like a man you know? Vince [McMahon] would be a very intimidating individual to talk to, and I spoke to him. I was very frank with everything I said, and I felt like I left with respect." Hardy explained that Triple H talked to him about potentially working in a producer role in "NXT," before admitting that had 'The Game' been in charge of WWE's creative direction in 2020, he probably would have stayed with WWE as he would have gotten the chance to wrestle.

However, Triple H wasn't in charge in 2020, and Matt felt like the offer from AEW was too good to turn down, especially given the producer role McMahon had in mind for him. "The [Young] Bucks came to me, there was a great offer from [Tony Khan] and I was like 'Cool. I can go there, I can contribute, and I have some say in to what I'm doing.' So that's why I ended up choosing that deal because I knew with Vince, he was ready to push me into a producer role, and I wasn't ready to do that yet."

