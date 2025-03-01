WWE's Liv Morgan Recalls Finding Out The Riott Squad Was Disbanding

The Riott Squad burst onto the WWE scene in 2017, injecting a vibrant dose of punk rock energy into the women's division. Comprised of Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan, the trio quickly carved out a niche as a disruptive and close-knit faction.

Recently, Liv Morgan revisited this pivotal moment in her career during an interview on "No-Contest Wrestling." She candidly discussed her emotional reaction to learning about the group's impending disbandment, revealing a mix of devastation and nascent optimism.

"When I found out that we were gonna be separated – the Riott Squad – we were obviously devastated, you know, for a lot of reasons. We were together, we were kinda thrown together as a makeshift group, and I didn't necessarily have, like, personal relationships with Ruby or Sara. But, we bonded and got along so well and they just became sisters to me to this day. It was so sudden and there was no inkling of it happening ... we enjoyed our time together and we learned and grew so much together."

Despite the initial shock and sadness, Morgan also acknowledged a flicker of excitement amidst the uncertainty. Having often been perceived as the least established member of the group, the disbandment presented a unique opportunity to step out of the faction's shadow.

"So, to be taken out of that and thrown into the unknown was scary and I was upset, but I was also excited for the opportunity, because I was also considered the weak link of The Riott Squad, so here I had this opportunity to be by myself and prove myself."

Liv Morgan recently secured a coveted spot in the Elimination Chamber match by defeating Iyo Sky via disqualification. And she isn't ruling out a potential Riott Squad reunion down the road.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.