WWE Star Liv Morgan Addresses Possibility Of A Riott Squad Reunion

At this point in Liv Morgan's career, she has it all: the WWE Women's World Championship, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day wrapped around her finger. But for her to be in this comfortable position now, Morgan had to scratch and crawl her way to the top, which included recruiting friends to help her along the way. As part of the all-girl alliance The Riott Squad (with Ruby Riott/Soho and Sarah Logan/Valhalla) from 2017-2019, their confidence was lifted, and goals to get to the top were propelled. That said, at Fanatics Fest NYC this past weekend, Big E was curious to find out if Morgan would be open to reuniting with Soho and Valhalla, should the stars align?

"Well, you know, I think that everything that happens in life kind of happens as it should, whether it's good or bad. I feel like we can never say never on anything. I'm really, really happy right now with Dominik and The Judgment Day, but who knows down the line? If you have Ruby and Sarah recruited into The Judgement Day, that might be something," Morgan responded to "UpUpDownDown."

Although the trio have separated, Morgan and Valhalla remain part of the WWE roster. Contrarily, Soho joined AEW at All Out 2021, following her release from WWE that same year. Soho and Valhalla are both currently absent from in-ring competition. Soho is expecting her first-born daughter in October with fellow AEW star Angelo Parker, whereas Valhalla is expecting her second child. Morgan and Mysterio will face the former Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, and the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, at Bash in Berlin next Saturday.

