Matt Hardy Shares Excitement For WWE Return On NXT

The Hardys are returning to WWE to make their "NXT" debuts. The TNA World Tag Team Champions will be facing No Quarter Catch Crew on Tuesday's episode. The Hardys have not been in WWE for many years, with Matt's last run ending in 2020 and Jeff's in 2021. The brothers went to AEW and then TNA, where they currently compete.

"This [match] was a very last-minute thing. It's very cool because...NXT and TNA have this partnership right now...It has been so beneficial for TNA and it has also been so beneficial for 'NXT,'" Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." TNA and "NXT" have seen numerous talent crossover, including TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and TNA X-Division Champion Moose. "Our popularity is great right now. It's been off the charts...The people have a connection with us and that connection is very strong. It hasn't faded away."

Hardy feels that the team is simply in the right place at the right time, with their popularity peaking at a time when there are opportunities in both companies. The former ECW Champion thinks that the duo are still bringing in money, and have recovered from what he sees as a stumble in AEW. Jeff was arrested in 2022 for a DUI, which led to a suspension, and Hardy feels the team never recovered in the eyes of AEW President Tony Khan.

"I think we're still a draw...I think we could've been that in AEW," Hardy said. "I understand, my brother, he made that mistake. I understand Tony didn't feel good about trusting him...It just didn't happen [there]."