FKA Jinder Mahal Remembers WWE Interaction With The Rock

Last year, Jinder Mahal shared a memorable yet painful moment with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the latter sang the former a parody of the United States national anthem before dropping him with a People's Elbow in the ring on the first "WWE Raw" of 2024. In a recent interview with "Monopoly Events," Mahal reflected on their interaction.

"Incredible performer and even better human being. I've known Rock throughout the years, but never had a promo [with him]," Mahal said. "I think a promo with The Rock is harder to do than a match. A lot of wrestlers find promo very, very stressful. I'm quite comfortable with promos, but when I found out I'm in a promo with The Rock and The Rock's returning after several years — I guess he did come back again and he did a promo against Austin Theory, but let's just ignore that — he came back for the Maharaja, [and I was stressed]."

Following their encounter on "Raw," Mahal noted that the 10-time world champion sent him a voice message praising and thanking him for the segment. Additionally, The Rock left Mahal with an Easter egg of sorts when he stated "I'll be seeing you soon now that I'm going to be doing things all across the board." Interestingly, WWE confirmed The Rock's position as a member of the TKO board of directors three weeks later.

Three months after that, WWE released Mahal and several others from the company. As such, he now performs on the independent wrestling circuit under the ring name of Raj Dhesi.

