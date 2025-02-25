WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/21/2025

The February 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown" was a show that had everyone asking one question, what was The Rock going to do? By the time 'The Final Boss' left the ring and Cody Rhodes was stood there knowing that The Rock wanted his soul, fans around the world were asking even more questions. While some answers might be given at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on March 1, the question of how many people tuned into the USA Network to see all three hours of "SmackDown" has been answered.

The answer to that question is a lot, as the February 21 episode averaged a total of 1,736,000 viewers according to The Programming Insider. This is not only 22% rise from the previous week, and 16% above the trailing four week average of 1,490,000, but it is the highest average "SmackDown" has earned since the September 6, 2024 episode. That show was the last one to air on FOX, meaning that the February 21 episode earned the largest average viewership since WWE's blue brand moved back to the USA Network on September 13, 2024.

In terms of the 18-49 demographic, there was more good news for "SmackDown" as the show posted a 0.51 number, a 19% increase on the February 14 episode and an 11% increase on the trailing four week average of 0.46. While not the highest number since the move to the USA Network, it was the highest number in the demographic since January 31, and was more than enough to secure the top spot in the night's rankings across network and cable telecasts in the category, with the college basketball on FOX finishing in second with a 0.41 number. Finally, "SmackDown" once again nabbed the top spot in the 25-54 demographic by posting a 0.67 number.