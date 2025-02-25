Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins Exchange Heated Words On WWE Raw Following The Rock's Offer

WWE fans might not be any closer to really knowing what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson meant when he said he "wanted Cody Rhodes'" soul in his promo on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, but Seth Rollins let the Undisputed WWE Champion know on "WWE Raw" that he wasn't happy that Rhodes would even entertain a thought of joining up with The Rock. Rollins interrupted Rhodes when he tried to let fans know what he thought "The Final Boss" meant.

Rollins said he didn't stand beside Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 in the main event of night one, or help him during the Bloodlines Rules match on night two for Rhodes to join with his former nemesis. Rollins said that the fact Rhodes didn't slap The Rock in his face, is a slap in Rollins' face. He asked if Rhodes would become "Rock's champion," like he asked on Friday, just for small parts in Rock's movies. Rhodes told him he sounded awfully judgmental, and that the Rock came for his soul because Rollins' might already be compromised.

Rhodes said he knows who Rollins is because he stabbed him in the back before Rhodes went off to have surgery. He mentioned the breakup of the SHIELD and even Rollins joining The Authority. However, he said Rollins was his SHIELD at WrestleMania last year, and called him the MVP of the event. Rollins said he knew Rhodes was going to do what he wants, but Rollins wants to face the man who beat him with one arm in a Hell in a Cell match, the man who he helped crown champion at WrestleMania, in the main event this year after Rollins wins the Elimination Chamber. Rollins told Rhodes he wasn't coming for his soul, but he is coming for his title.