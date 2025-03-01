WWE Star Big E Opens Up About 'Community' He Experienced After Breaking Neck

Like almost any fandom, the online pro wrestling community has a reputation for being quite harsh on performers. Though it's not spoken about as often, there are positive aspects of wrestling's fanbase as well, with wrestlers often receiving a great deal of support in the wake of injuries. Appearing on "X-Pod 97," WWE star Big E explained how he felt the love from wrestling fans after breaking his neck in March 2022.

"I really feel like the community has rallied behind me in ways that are beyond humbling for me," Big E said. "I appreciate all the love."

These days, that fan support often manifests in the form of hatred for the current iteration of The New Day, with former allies Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods berating and demeaning Big E on an episode of "WWE Raw" late last year, cementing a heel turn for the first time in years. Upon hearing derogatory things about The New Day being shouted in the streets, Big E said that he usually has an initial negative reaction before realizing that the fans are showing their support for him.

In addition to the encouragement of fans, Big E has also felt a sense of community among pro wrestlers. The performer named Mustafa Ali, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay as some of his peers who reached out and made an impact on his outlook.

"Every text message, every call I got — it all meant something to me," Big E continued. "Don't be afraid to lean on your family, on your friends, on the people near you. We need each other, and I think too often in our culture we have this sense of individualism. ... Too often we forget how much we need each other. We forget the importance of community."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "X-Pod 97" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.