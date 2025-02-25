The Undertaker Calls This WWE Hall Of Famer One Of The Best Wrestling Minds

The Undertaker is one of the most respected wrestlers of all time and many young wrestlers would learn a lot from hearing how The Deadman conducted himself across his four decade long career. However, the WWE Hall of Famer had to learn from someone himself, and on a recent edition of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, he was joined by another WWE Hall of Famer, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who Undertaker believes is one of the greatest minds in the history of the business.

"I've always felt like [Roberts] had one of the greatest wrestling minds that I've ever been around," Undertaker said. "Like the way he things about things, and the mannerisms, and the way he makes things make sense, and of course just the darkness around how it all happens was just like man, he is brilliant." Undertaker admitted to being privy at a young age in knowing that Roberts was able to help him perfect his character in a way most people wouldn't have been able to, and he was very privileged to sit under the learning tree of Roberts.

The Deadman has already revealed some of the tips and tricks he picked up from Roberts while traveling together in his formative years in the business. Roberts taught The Undertaker to always carry a tape recorder around with him in case he thought of any ideas at any given time, while also explaining how a match doesn't necessarily start when the bell rings, it starts when someone walks through the curtain, leading Undertaker to create one of the most intimidating entrances in WWE history. Roberts and Undertaker only ever met once in singles action in WWE, but that match is a significant part of history as it was The Undertaker's second win at WrestleMania back in 1992.

