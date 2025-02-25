Kofi Kingston Of The New Day Hopes The LWO Is Feeling Grateful After WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," The New Day defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO in tag team action, but after their victory, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods followed up with a brutal post-match beatdown. Despite Dragon Lee's best efforts to save his LWO teammates from the ongoing attack, The New Day also targeted him as well, and left all three members of the faction laid out in the ring. After last night's show concluded, Kingston took to social media to reflect on the match and claimed that the LWO should be grateful for The New Day.

"Well, them LWO boys didn't get the result they wanted, but we damn sure did give them the beatdown that they needed...That was the price we charged for getting them a match on RAW. When they wake up this morning, they had better be thanking us... #ThankGodForTheNewDay #WWERaw #RawOnNetflix."

For several weeks, The New Day having been feuding with Rey Mysterio and the LWO, but the direction for Kingston and Woods heading into WrestleMania 41 remains uncertain. It's possible they could position themselves for an opportunity to become 13-time WWE Tag Team Champions against The War Raiders, or even conclude their rivalry with the LWO at the event. That said, despite still not being available to return to in-ring competition, it remains to be seen if Big E will confront Kingston and Woods on the road to WrestleMania, after they betrayed him during The New Day's 10-year anniversary last December.