Karrion Kross Says WWE Has Leading And Supporting Roles, Talks Not Giving Up On Career

WWE star Karrion Kross has had two separate runs with the company — from 2020 until 2021 and from 2022 through today. Though he's a former WWE NXT Champion, and has been a featured player in various storylines, Kross has yet to break through as a top contender on the main roster. Appearing on "Geeking Out with Matt Serra," the wrestler emphasized how difficult it is to book WWE storylines and balance the roster with the level of talent they currently employ.

"You have this company, and it's worth billions, right? And you have public shareholders, and you don't want to hire anything less than the best of the best," Kross said. "You have a whole roster full of people that are incredible. Some people, for lack of better words, they get [cast] as background, some people get [cast] as supporting actors, and then some people are the leads."

Naturally, WWE is going to place most of its emphasis on its lead players, who they pay the most money to. Kross acknowledged that there might be supporting wrestlers that would be fully capable of taking on a more central role, but WWE has an obligation to its top stars to stick with them.

Despite knowing that the odds might be stacked against him reaching the top of the card in WWE, Kross explained that he has no intention of giving up, as that's not who he is. Instead, the wrestler stated that he's going to utilize every opportunity he's given to show why he's worthy of a place among the best performers on the WWE roster.

"I'm gonna show them I can be that guy," Kross stated. "The way I look at it, Monday night 'Raw' tonight could be that night that changes the direction of your career, but you need to be ready for it."

