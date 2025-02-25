Bully Ray Addresses 'Disconnect' Between WWE Star's Look And Actions On Raw

Following Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's offer to Cody Rhodes this past Friday, last night's "WWE Raw" included an in-ring confrontation between Rhodes and former rival Seth Rollins. With an intensity in his voice, Rollins admonished Rhodes for even considering a partnership with The Rock, but not everyone felt that Rollins' look and theatrics matched his words. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray discussed a problem he has with the current presentation of Rollins in WWE.

"I texted [co-host Dave LaGreca], 'What the hell is Seth wearing?' It becomes such a disconnect for me," Bully said. "And it's not a conscious disconnect. It's like something is going off in my head. ... I want this to be serious. Last night, I would've loved to have heard Seth Rollins' music hit, and Seth just comes out in street clothes and walks straight to the ring."

Both Bully and LaGreca took issue with the fact that Rollins did the sing-a-long with the crowd for his entrance music, believing that this situation called for a more subdued version of his character. As a result, both men felt they were taken out of the segment.

There will likely be some follow-up to the story on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" before Rhodes gives The Rock his answer on Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber. With six men including Rollins also competing for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship, by the end of this weekend's PLE, the title picture for WWE WrestleMania 41 should become much clearer.

