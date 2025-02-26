AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 2/22/25

With Grand Slam Australia in the rear view mirror, and Revolution rapidly approaching on pay-per-view, the February 22 edition of "AEW Collision" looked to act as the next step towards another huge string of shows for All Elite Wrestling. Mariah May vowed to take back her AEW Women's World Championship from "Timeless" Toni Storm, NJPW star Gabe Kidd made his first AEW appearance of 2025, and Chris Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Championship against Bandido.

Given the success of Grand Slam Australia in terms of the TV ratings, many people assumed that the February 22 episode would see a huge drop, but that wasn't technically the case. According to Wrestlenomics, "Collision" averaged a total 421,000 viewers on TNT, a 16% drop from AEW's trip to Australia. However, this is 51% above the trailing four week average of 278,000 viewers, and the most watched episode of "Collision" in its regular timeslot of 2025 so far, with only the December 21, 2024 episode earning a higher average.

It was a similar story in the key 18-49 demographic as "Collision" ended up posting a 0.12 number. While this is down by 43% from the 0.21 number that Grand Slam Australia earned, it's a 71% increase on the trailing four week average of 0.07, and is also the highest number in the demographic since the aforementioned December 21, 2024 show. These numbers were enough to see "Collision" place approximately fifth for the night for all cable telecasts as verified by a Nielsen source, and like every AEW show that has aired in 2025 so far, all of the facts and figures do not include those who streamed the show on MAX. AEW will be looking to continue this momentum when "Collision" returns to TNT on March 1 as the road to Revolution gets shorter.