Bully Ray Lays Out How WWE's Story Between The Rock & Cody Rhodes Should Play Out

Many fans have been scratching their heads regarding Cody Rhodes' storyline heading into WWE WrestleMania 41, following the recent return of The Rock to "The American Nightmare's" story. WWE legend Bully Ray, who doesn't believe The Rock is needed in WWE at the moment, detailed how "The Great One" could be used in the story with the Undisputed WWE Champion on a recent edition of "Busted Open."

"I think this needs to unfold every single week. If Rock can't get the answer that he wants from Cody, I think Rock is gonna go to the people that are closest to Cody to try to help influence [Cody]. Imagine The Rock could get to Brandi, to where Brandi looks at Cody one day and she's like, 'He makes some really good points.' Could you imagine how much confusion that's gonna cause Cody when his wife, the mother of his baby girl, is starting to convince Cody that The Rock is making some good points? That's really gonna tear him down emotionally," said Ray.

The WWE legend believes that the story would make sense if it's being portrayed as good vs. evil, with Rhodes being persuaded by The Rock to go to the dark side. Ray also suggested that The Rock should go as far as threatening to tear Rhodes' WWE contract to tempt him to join his side.

"If Rock asks Cody for an answer and Cody still turns him down and Rock picks up Cody's contract in one hand and picks up a lighter in the other, and tells him, 'I'm gonna burn your contract, and in burning your contract, I'm burning your life. I'm gonna take everything away from you.'"

Ray feels that The Rock should "impose his will" to get what he wants, i.e. Rhodes to join his team. "The People's Champion," in his promo on "WWE SmackDown," had alluded to his power in WWE as he is a part of the TKO board, which he could perhaps use in his storyline with Rhodes.