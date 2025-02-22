Bully Ray Explains Why WWE Doesn't Need The Rock At WrestleMania 41

The Rock returned to WWE television on this past week's "WWE SmackDown," coming face-to-face with Cody Rhodes, adding another mini-story heading into WrestleMania 41. Several fans and pundits have not supported "The People's Champion's" return to the Rhodes storyline, including Bully Ray, who insisted on "Busted Open" that The Rock isn't needed in WWE right now.

"You have all of those people there and The Rock is available, do you want The Rock to come? Of course, you want The Rock to come, but with all those people there, do you need The Rock to come? You don't need him," said the WWE Hall of Famer. "Do I want The Rock to be at WrestleMania? With as entertaining as The Rock [is], and with what he can do for someone, of course I want The Rock there. But, this year, do I need The Rock there? Absolutely not."

Tommy Dreamer disagreed with his colleague's comments, arguing that The Rock's star power would bring in a bigger audience. Ray maintained that WWE doesn't need The Rock this year at WrestleMania, and feels that the promotion has to reduce their dependence on legends like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker.

"Is The Rock going to get them a significant amount more of investment across the board?" asked Ray. "I believe what they're doing now in WWE, they don't need him for that. There's going to come a time in WWE when they have to stop relying on The Rocks, Austins, Undertakers of the world."

He further added that a legend like The Rock "demands" a lot of the spotlight on television, and the Hollywood star can't be given a small-scale role. Ray asserted that he would like The Rock to return to WWE television only if he can help in finishing the Cody Rhodes story.