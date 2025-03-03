Mick Foley On Who He Thinks Was Responsible For Him Entering '98 WWE Royal Rumble 3x

WWE legend Mick Foley holds the distinct honor of entering the Royal Rumble match three times in a single event, doing so at the 1998 Rumble as Dude Love, Cactus Jack, and Mankind.

Foley recently opened up about that particular Rumble and recalled whose idea it was for him to use his three personas in the match in a recent interaction with "For the Love of Wrestling convention." The Hall of Famer stated that neither he nor Vince McMahon came up with the idea and that then-WWE writer Vince Russo was the one who suggested it.

"It wasn't my idea because I don't think I'd be bold as to suggest that I'd be in three different times. I know this is going to get another boo, but I believe it was a Vince idea but not Vince McMahon; I think it was a Vince Russo idea, honestly," said Foley. "He [Russo] had some really good ideas over the years."

While his three appearances in the match are memorable, Foley's three characters didn't make a big splash in the match. Cactus Jack entered at #1 and lasted just under 10 minutes, eliminating one star; Mankind joined the match at #16 and was in the match for just over two minutes; Dude Love fared a little better as he was in the match for seven minutes and scored two eliminations. The match was won by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, which was the second of his three men's Royal Rumble wins.

Foley has previously revealed how several people were involved in helping him change his costumes for each of the three characters during the match.