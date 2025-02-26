WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Explains Why AEW Is Important To The Business

The argument could be made that WWE has been at its best when they are facing competition from other wrestling promotions. In the late 1990s, WWE famously went to war with WCW on Monday nights, which produced some of most entertaining television the industry has ever seen. Fast forward 20 years when AEW burst onto the scene in 2019, WWE was going through one of their worst creative stretches, but the company was able to thrive due to having new competition along with Paul "Triple H" Levesque assuming the role of Head Of Creative in 2022. In a recent interview with "Monopoly Events" WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley touched on AEW's impact on the wrestling industry, specifically explaining how they have assisted WWE's talent.

"I think they've been really important in raising the renumeration that wrestlers receive. So I'm not saying this out of any disrespect, but I mean, WWE is to me in its own league, but I'm really grateful for AEW. They have great matches on a regular basis and without them, the WWE superstars would not be making what they deserve. So, thank you Tony Khan."

Last week, Fightful Select confirmed that the minimum earnings amount in WWE had increased to $350,000, and that the company continues to cover airfare for its main roster talent. However, WWE stars are still finically responsible for hotels, rental cars, food, health insurance, and other investments.

