Xavier Woods Follows Up On Cheap Heat From WWE Raw Joke

The New Day are seemingly comfortably settling into their new roles as a heel tag team. During Monday's "WWE Raw," the duo cut a promo where they performed a heel staple and insulted the hometown crowd. Woods specifically "praised" Cincinnati's infamous chili, and claimed that it's the "greatest dog food" they've ever come across, leading Kingston to emphasize how much their dogs love it.

In a follow up to their cheap dig at Cincinnati, Woods took to social media where he shared a picture of his dog's food bowls alongside a bucket of Skyline Chili he bought in the city. "Its good to be out of cincinnati and back at home," Woods posted.

Its good to be out of cincinnati and back at home https://t.co/AWvn2vUERZ pic.twitter.com/OwlzIL7jiP — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) February 25, 2025

Similar to Woods, Kingston has also been using social media to continue expanding upon their heel personae, and instead of hitting at Cincinnati, he decided to deliver a low blow against their opponents during "RAW," LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. In an X post, Kingston berated the men for failing to get the "result they wanted" and pointed out how The New Day instead gave them the beatdown they needed. On top of this, he went as far as to tell Del Toro and Wilde that they should be thanking him and Woods for the post-match attack they suffered. Naturally, this points to their feud with the LWO only intensifying, and the teams will likely vie for a shot against whoever walks away with the World Tag Team Championships between The War Raiders and The Creed Brothers, who are currently in a heated feud as well.