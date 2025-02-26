Bully Ray Lays Out How WWE's John Cena Could 'Breathe Life Into' TNA

TNA Champion Joe Hendry has openly expressed a significant ambition – to step into the ring with WWE icon John Cena before Cena's illustrious career concludes. The notion of Cena, a cornerstone of WWE for decades, venturing into the TNA landscape presents a compelling "what if" scenario for the industry.

Veteran and commentator Bully Ray recently delved into this very idea on "Busted Open Radio." He presented a compelling argument for why such a crossover could significantly benefit both promotions and the wider wrestling world.

"I really hope that that match with John Cena happens, with the relationship that the WWE and "NXT" has with TNA," Bully said. "I know that there are certain talents that you cannot hurt, and no matter what you do, they'll never be looked at or perceived in a different way. Give me one good reason, one, why John Cena could not wrestle Joe Hendry and defeat Joe Hendry, and then a month or two later, Joe Hendry win the rematch."

Bully Ray underscored the finite nature of Cena's remaining in-ring dates, suggesting that strategically utilizing even a couple of those dates in TNA could yield substantial returns in terms of revitalizing interest in the wrestling landscape.

"I know he's got like 33 dates left, and I'm sure WWE is not gonna wanna burn one, let alone two, dates for John Cena on TNA, but they could do it. When I talk about breathing life into wrestling, it's not just about breathing life into WWE ... let's get TNA back to where it once was. If you could use John Cena to do that, why not?"

While the prospect of Cena in TNA remains speculative, fans will next see him this Saturday when he participates in the Elimination Chamber match, which could bring him closer to bringing home world title number 17.

