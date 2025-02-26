Fuego Del Sol Says Upcoming Match May Be Last In An AEW/ROH Ring

Fuego Del Sol has been making a number of appearances on Ring of Honor programming in recent months, as well as featuring in dark matches before AEW programming, but it seems that AEW and ROH fans may have seen the last of the masked star. On the upcoming February 27 episode of "ROH on HonorClub," Del Sol will go one-on-one with Blake Christian, and in a way to promote the match, the 29 year old took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that his match against Christian will be the last time anyone will see him in an AEW or ROH ring for a while.

Pay the HonorClub sub price and watch this, because it's quite possibly the last time you'll ever see Fuego in an ROH/AEW ring so I'm going to make it a good one! https://t.co/bguTIEfOnL — Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) February 26, 2025

"Pay the HonorClub sub price and watch this, because it's quite possibly the last time you'll ever see Fuego in an ROH/AEW ring so I'm going to make it a good one!" At the time of writing, there is no official reason as to why this will be Del Sol's final match under the AEW/ROH umbrella, but it has been confirmed that it is not contract related as the man himself confirmed that he has not been under contract with AEW or ROH since the summer of 2023.

I haven't been under contract with them since July of 2023, however I did 6 weeks worth of ROH tv and a Rampage match last summer. Did a dark match in December. And this will be my second ROH match this month — Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) February 26, 2025

"I haven't been under contract with them since July of 2023, however I did 6 weeks worth of ROH tv and a Rampage match last summer. Did a dark match in December. And this will be my second ROH match this month." Del Sol had originally signed a full-time deal with AEW in 2021 after appearing on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" in the months prior, earning his contract by challenging Miro for the AEW TNT Championship on the debut episode of "AEW Rampage." His close friend Sammy Guevara revealed the news after his loss, and he would make a number of appearances on AEW TV for the next two years.