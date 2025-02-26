WWE Reportedly Looking Into Adding NXT Broadcast To WrestleMania Weekend In Las Vegas

WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and every year the event seems to get bigger and bigger. Now it appears WWE could be adding one more night to the sprawling weekend of events.

According to PWInsider Elite, WWE is having internal discussions about including the April 22 edition of "WWE NXT" into the Las Vegas weekend. WWE is already presenting "SmackDown," the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT Stand and Deliver, both nights of WrestleMania 41, and the "Raw" after WrestleMania in the city, with WrestleMania taking place in Allegiant Stadium, while the rest of the events will take place in the T-Mobile Arena. "NXT" isn't being considered for the T-Mobile Arena. Instead, the show would likely emanate from the UFC Apex complex. "NXT" has run the arena in the past and WWE sharing the TKO Group Holdings umbrella with UFC would make booking the venue easy. The publication notes that other venues in the area are also being considered.

"NXT" has been touring more as of late, with recent shows taking place in Atlanta's Center Stage, the Lowell, MA's Lowell Memorial Auditorium, and last week's show which took place in the Andrew J. Brady Center in Cincinnati, OH. The show normally broadcasts from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

"NXT" is currently focused on the upcoming Roadblock PLE, which will take place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 11. Numerous TNA Wrestling stars will be competing at the event, including Moose, who will challenge WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi at the event.