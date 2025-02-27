Mercedes Mone Backstage Confrontation On AEW Dynamite Could Herald Imminent Dream Match

"Four-belts" Mercedes Mone shared a backstage segment with former ROH Women's World Television Champion Billie Starkz during "AEW Dynamite."

Mone was due to take another victory lap on Wednesday following her successful TBS Championship defense against Harley Cameron at "AEW Grand Slam Australia," when she came across Starkz stood backstage; Mone spoke off-hand and knocked a drink over her before looking to walk away, but Starkz pulled her back to confront her. She introduced herself, though she said Mone already knew who she was, before glancing at Mone's titles and claiming to be a "future women's champion." Meanwhile, Momo Watanabe appeared behind Mone, swinging a baseball bat towards her – which Mone managed to avoid as she run away.

Former ROH Women's World TV Champion Billie Starkz stands alongside Momo Watanabe as they confront Mercedes Moné! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@Stardom_Momo | @MercedesVarnado | @BillieStarkz pic.twitter.com/Tqtj7c7Egn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2025

Mone is scheduled to defend her TBS Championship against Watanabe at Revolution on March 9, with Watanabe choosing Mone for her shot after winning the International Women's Cup at Wrestle Dynasty in January. Watanabe won the cup final in a four-way against CMLL's Persephone, AEW's Willow Nightingale, and ROH Women's World Champion Athena, the latter of which has long been regarded a dream match for Mone. Both Mone and Athena were present for the promotion of the upcoming All In event in Texas. Starkz is perhaps best-known for her work in ROH as Athena's "Minion" and later as a title rival, so her interaction with Mone could be seen as a teaser of sorts.