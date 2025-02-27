Tommy Dreamer: The Rock Went Against Wrestling Fundamentals In WWE SmackDown Presser

Since last Friday's "WWE SmackDown," the promo cut by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (and the press conference afterwards) has resulted in a flurry of discussion among fans and wrestling pundits. One of those voices is "Busted Open Radio" co-host Tommy Dreamer, who was critical of Johnson stating that he and Rhodes were happy with the segment and shared a drink together afterwards.

"It goes against all my fundamental knowledge about this industry," Dreamer stated.

Friday's segment featured The Rock announcing New Orleans, Louisiana, as the site of next year's WWE WrestleMania 42 before calling out Rhodes and making the Undisputed WWE Champion an offer. Though the details of that offer weren't exactly made clear, what can be said for sure is that The Rock wanted Rhodes' soul in return. Dreamer's point was that it wasn't the type of discussion that would logically be followed by a backstage celebration together.

Dreamer's co-host Dave LaGreca adamantly agreed with the wrestler's opinion, while Thunder Rosa was more curious as to why Johnson decided to shatter the illusion of a tense relationship between himself and Rhodes. LaGreca compared Johnson's comments to a magician explaining how a magic trick is performed.

"There could be a definitive moment where people say, 'Where did we go wrong?' That could be it," Dreamer said.

The former WWE star wondered if Johnson deliberately wanted to inject a sense of reality into the situation as a sign of where the company is headed. If so, Dreamer isn't the biggest fan of the vision, as he believes it will remove fan emotion from the equation, similarly to how the networks attempt to censor audience chants that include explicit language.

