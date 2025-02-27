WWE Parent TKO Reports Record Performance In 2024 Despite Antitrust Settlement Charges

Between owning WWE, UFC, and the Professional Bull Riders league, it would be safe to assume that business is booming for TKO Group Holdings. Fortunately, with Q4 financials now coming in, no one has to assume that TKO is doing well; they have all the evidence available to see it.

Taking to X Wednesday afternoon, Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston posted a graphic of TKO's Fourth Quarter results, which also include figures for TKO's overall performance in 2024. It's good news all around, as the company reported a positive net income of $6.4 million for 2024. Even more staggering was TKO's revenue for the year, which the company lists at $2.804 billion.

"TKO delivered record financial performance in 2024 at both UFC and WWE, reflecting the strength of our IP, the dynamic audiences we serve, and the industry-best team of people we've assembled," TKO CEO Ari Emanuel said in a statement. "In the year ahead, we will be focused on securing long-term U.S. domestic media rights agreements for UFC as well as WWE's Premium Live Events; integrating IMG, On Location and Professional Bull Riders into our portfolio; creating even more compelling live events; and executing our robust capital return program for shareholders."

— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 26, 2025

TKO's success is notable given the hit the company took thanks to one of the two antitrust trust lawsuits levied against UFC. The case was finally settled back in the fall, after a previous settlement agreement was overruled by a judge earlier in the year, with TKO ultimately agreeing to pay $375 million to former UFC fighters.