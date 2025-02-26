TKO Announces Takeover Mega-Event Featuring WWE, UFC & More

While WWE is one of its centerpieces, TKO Group Holdings has its hands in a lot of pots, including UFC and Professional Bull Riders. So far, in TKO's short history, the three entities haven't crossed paths at the same time, even though there has been some synergy between WWE and UFC. That will change come April, when TKO looks for all three of its properties to be the apple of Kansas City, Missouri's eye.

In a press release, TKO announced that they would be holding three events at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center between April 24 and April 28. The festivities will kick off with the PBR, followed by a UFC Fight Night, and concluding with "WWE Raw." The shows are a result of an agreement between TKO and the Kansas City Sports Commission.

"Kansas City has collectively hosted dozens of UFC, WWE, and PBR events over the years, and it has become a top destination for each of these respective promotions," TKO EVP of Event Development and Operations Peter Dropick said in a statement. "This is a unique opportunity to showcase these three premier properties in one city at the same time for the benefit of fans and visitors to the area. We thank the Kansas City Sports Commission and the management at T-Mobile Center for making this possible."

On WWE's end, TKO's stay in Kansas City will come at a unique time for the promotion, serving as the second "Raw" to take place following WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and 20. As a result, the Kansas City "Raw" could serve as an important indicator of the red brand's direction throughout 2025.