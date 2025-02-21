Backstage Update On WWE WrestleMania 41 Rumored Card

WWE are firmly on the road to WrestleMania 41 as the card for the Easter weekend extravaganza is starting to take shape. Already confirmed for the event is a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between GUNTHER and Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, and John Cena is already confirmed to be appearing as this year will mark his final match at WrestleMania ahead of his retirement in December. As far as the rest of the show is concerned, and what Cena might be doing, Dave Meltzer broke down the rumors surrounding the WrestleMania 41 card in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

To start, Meltzer speculated that there will be around 13 or 14 matches across the two day event, and that a number of WWE's biggest names have their plans set. Cena is one of those stars as a planned Undisputed WWE Championship match with Cody Rhodes is still the plan according to Meltzer, and a huge Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins is also on the books for the show.

In terms of what AJ Styles is doing, there have been teases of a WWE Intercontinental Championship match with Bron Breakker, and a straight singles match with Finn Balor, but neither of bouts have been confirmed. Nor has Solo Sikoa versus Jacob Fatu, a match many suspected would take place at WrestleMania, but at the time of writing, Meltzer believes that one of them has a different booking, but what that booking is remains to be seen. Meltzer rounded off by saying that if there are any new matches confirmed, or changes made to the scheduled plans, which can always happen, they will be set in motion after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on March 1.