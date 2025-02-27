Update On AEW Star Eddie Kingston's Injury Recovery

Last May, AEW star Eddie Kingston broke his tibia and suffered additional injuries during an NJPW STRONG match, and the New York native hasn't yet been able to get back in the ring. PWInsider offered an update on Kingston's recovery process today, including some words from the man himself.

"S*** is hard and when it rains it pours," Kingston stated. "I f***ed my stomach up from stress and I am waiting for results, then back to physical therapy. I got new insurance that cost an arm and leg."

Throughout the rehabilitation process, Kingston relayed that he has been solely watching 1990s wrestling from ECW, AJPW, and NJPW, and he encouraged everyone else to do the same. Kingston's return had been expected for this summer, but it's unclear if his recent setback will push that deeper into this year.

Kingston's injury took place while defending the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Gabe Kidd, with Kingston dropping the title. The match had dual stipulations; the ring was without ropes, and the last man standing would win. Kidd has held the title ever since, with his latest defense taking place at NJPW Battle in the Valley last month, where he went to a 30-minute draw with Tomohiro Ishii.

Prior to his injury, Kingston was scheduled to take part in the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. Darby Allin took his place, allying with Bryan Danielson and FTR as Team AEW in a losing effort against The Elite's Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and the Young Bucks.