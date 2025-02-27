Report: Indie Broadcaster Had WWE Tryout In Late 2024

With the exception of a controversial week that called into question Corey Graves' future, WWE's broadcasting teams largely seem to be set for the future, with Graves, Vic Joseph, and Booker T on the call in "NXT," Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett calling "SmackDown," and Michael Cole and Pat McAfee heading up "Raw." Despite that, towards the end of 2024, WWE appeared to be entertaining the idea of bringing an indie broadcaster into the fold.

Fightful Select reports that WWE tried out Sam Leterna in late 2024 for a spot on their broadcast team. Leterna has worked as a commentator on the independent circuit for four years, calling matches for promotions such as West Coast Pro Wrestling and House of Glory, and has also worked with MLW, NWA, TNA, and Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. Though Leterna was praised internally by WWE, there has been no word regarding the promotion bringing her in at this time.

Given how locked in WWE is with their announce teams, it seems unlikely that WWE was auditioning Leterna for a commentary spot, suggesting they were trying her out as either a ring announcer or interviewer. That may have been a bit too crowded for Leterna as well, however as "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT's" broadcasting teams are currently chock full, including ring announcers Alicia Taylor, Lillian Garcia, and Mike Rome, and interviewers Blake Howard, Byron Saxton, Cathy Kelley, Jackie Redmond, Kelly Kincaid, and Sarah Schreiber.

Even if Leterna isn't brought in, it was noted she remains well respected within the industry, and has continued to work steadily since the tryout. She most recently was part of the broadcast team for Limitless Wrestling's Warpath event, held in Yarmouth, Maine on February 22.