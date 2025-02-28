WWE Hall Of Famer Predicts John Cena Victory In Men's Elimination Chamber Match

WWE fans are currently flocking to Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the company's next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, which takes place at the Rogers Centre on March 1. The show will see two Chamber matches, where the winners will go on to WrestleMania 41 and challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship on the women's side, and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on the men's side. The men's Chamber match will see CM Punk, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and John Cena fight for their place at WrestleMania 41, and during a recent edition of the "Something To Wrestle" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has put all his money behind Cena.

"I was wrong at the Royal Rumble, and I was happy I was wrong because I love Jey Uso, and I thought the swerve was really well done. Yes, I'm doubling down on John Cena. I think that promo he cut was just magnificent and there's only one like him. I think throw him a bone, I hope he goes over, I'm excited that he's there." Cena's appearance in this year's Chamber match will take him to second on the all-time Chamber appearance list with eight bouts under his belt, tied with Chris Jericho and one behind Randy Orton. However, if Cena wins the match, he will tie Triple H's record of four Chamber victories for the most wins inside the structure.

Many people have also predicted Cena to win the bout due to the various reports that he will be facing Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship, with Cena looking to win his 17th World Championship before he retires at the end of 2025.

