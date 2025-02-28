Bully Ray Says This WWE Star Is A 'Modern Legend,' Not All-Time

After decades of experience in the wrestling business, multiple world championships, and becoming one of the most prolific on-screen characters of all-time, there's no doubt that CM Punk has built himself a Hall of Fame-worthy career. After returning to WWE in 2023, his tumultuous but thrilling AEW run, and 434 day world title reign from 2011-2013, many would consider Punk to be on the same level of some of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot inside the squared circle. However, according to "WWE LFG" coach Bully Ray Dudley, Punk doesn't stack up against some of the industry's icons.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully expressed that he doesn't view Punk as an all-time legend in the wrestling business, and would struggle to put him in the same league as other WWE Hall Of Famers.

"I think he's a modern day legend, I don't even know if I can say legend. I mean do you put CM Punk in the same conversation of Steve Austin? See you got to think about it, it's not just an immediate yes." Bully said. "Did Punk carry a company like Austin did? ... there's a lot of guys that were near Austin's level at the time, i.e., The Undertaker, The Rock, Triple H, but Steve was the guy, when Steve hit, everything hit ... Steve, Rock, Taker, Punk, does it sound right?"

Despite not believing that Punk has achieved legend status, Bully did admit earlier this year that the "Best In The World" has created a bond with the WWE Universe, who relate to his "don't give a s**t" attitude, and have forgiven him for his mistakes both inside and outside of the company.

