The Hilarious Reason WWE Legend Jake Roberts Can't Share Any Undertaker Stories

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been very open about how much has been influenced by fellow Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts. After joining WWE in 1990, it was Roberts who took a young Mark Callaway under his wing and taught him as much as "The Deadman" was willing to learn, to the point where Undertaker has called Roberts one of the greatest minds in the history of wrestling. However, the stories of what happened between Roberts and The Undertaker during their time traveling around the world will remain under lock and key as Roberts admitted at the recent "For The Love of Wrestling" convention the hilarious reason why he can't reveal any details.

"Not that I can tell," Roberts said. "Statute of limitations is not yet. Mark, he traveled with me when he first came to WWE because I knew where all the strip joints were, that's the truth. But he was a great student, he listed to me, we did a lot of miles on the road, we talked about wrestling, we talked about interviews, we talked about everything. I just finished doing a podcast with him, I did his podcast and he told me that I taught him so much about what to do in the ring and I taught him so much [about] what not to do outside the ring."

The Undertaker and Roberts formed a short-lived tag team in 1991, but that partnership would quickly turn sour as the two men would eventually feud against each other heading into 1992. This resulted in the duo having a match against each other at WrestleMania 8 where "The Deadman" picked up the victory, making Roberts victim number two of The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania winning streak,

