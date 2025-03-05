WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Reflects On Favorite Match Of His Career

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has had one of the most eventful careers in wrestling history. From being the first man to sign a 10 year contract with WWE, to embracing the role of "Sexual Chocolate" during the famed Attitude era, right up until his final years in the ring where he would finally win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Along the way, "The World's Strongest Man" wrestled some of the biggest names in wrestling history, and was involved in a number of high-profile moments that still get talked about today, but during the recent "For The Love of Wrestling" convention, Henry revealed what his favorite matches are from his storied career.

"The Undertaker, WrestleMania 22, the casket match. It was really, really good, it's arguably right there with me and Randy Orton for the World Championship at Hell In A Cell [2011], but I've had over 3,000 matches so it's those that are the most notable ones. I had some really good matches with Rey Mysterio that it would be hard pressed to beat them, but the most popular is The Undertaker and Randy Orton matches."

Given Henry's size, it wasn't a regular occurrence to see "The World's Strongest Man" hoisted up for a big finishing move, but he was on the receiving end of a Tombstone Piledriver at WrestleMania 22, something that Henry was petrified of in the moment. "I probably had like a skid mark in my pants, I was scared to death. Any time that your head is facing downward and your feet are in the air, one slip and you could be in a wheelchair for the rest of your life. But I trusted the process, I knew that he could do it, and we got it done."

