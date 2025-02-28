Booker T Outlines Key Talent Benefit To WWE ID Program

Last October, the "WWE ID" program was announced, which will focus on supporting independent wrestling schools and talent, as well as assisting younger stars throughout their journey in the industry. 14 wrestlers have already joined the program throughout the last four months, many of which have had matches occur across several indie promotions. However, two weeks ago WWE CCO Triple H changed the game for the up-and-coming talent, revealing both Men and Women's "WWE ID" Championships. "The Game's" announcement sat well with "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T, who explained the importance of having "WWE ID" titles, and the benefit to having access to talent on "Hall of Fame."

"The ID guys are going to be chosen hopefully sooner or later and the ones that aren't chosen, I'm sure they're going to get dropped from the program, but it's going to be so many more that's going to be ready and available to be signed up for the program. So, I do like the idea of the ID Championship for the men and women, give them something actually to be able to compete for ... I think that would do so much for their confidence as well as it will focus them where their minds need to be. The task at hand is trying to get to NXT, WWE, think about working television. So they'll put themselves in better positions on being more selective on what shows they're going to be working."

Booker T also believes that listening to feedback is much more important than the actual matches for the young stars joining "WWE ID," and explained that he's excited to have a promotion that focuses on highlighting new talent in a different way than before.

