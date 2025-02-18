Triple H Reveals WWE LFG Titles As Info On How They'll Be Won & Defended Drops

Last year, the WWE ID program was announced, serving as a way for the larger wrestling promotion to develop future talent on the independent scene. In the months since, a number of matches between WWE ID recruits have taken place across various promotions, and WWE's Paul "Triple H" Levesque has now revealed another aspect of the program — a set of WWE ID Championships.

The top independent wrestling prospects have been ID'd... and now, we're ready to spotlight the best of the best. Here's your first look at the Men's and Women's @WWEID Championships. pic.twitter.com/VxERpeas2q — Triple H (@TripleH) February 18, 2025

In addition to Levesque's title belt reveal, the official WWE ID X account announced that the first WWE ID Men's and Women's Champions will be decided in a tournament, set to take place throughout multiple independent promotions. After that, the titles will be defended on independent shows across the country.

So far, 14 wrestlers have been announced as being part of the WWE ID program, with five promotions/training schools involved right now. Many of the companies already have an affiliation with WWE, as they were founded by prominent wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Booker T. WWE ID matches have already begun taking place, and the official WWE ID X account has been sharing promos from the participating wrestlers to hype up the bouts.

Earlier this month, WWE ID's social media account provided some additional details on how the system will work in practice. Though the matches will take place across different companies, there will be storyline continuity between them. Along with that, racking up wins will lead to wrestlers performing on "WWE Evolve," a new show set to premiere on Tubi next month.