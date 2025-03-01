LA Knight Pins Santos Escobar To Advance In WWE US Title No.1 Contender's Tournament

LA Knight might have had his shot at Shinsuke Nakamura's United States Championship taken away from him in favor of a Number One Contender's Tournament on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," but he still made his way into the final triple threat match at the end of the night. Knight defeated Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar to advance to the main event on "SmackDown" to get an opportunity to challenge the champion.

The pair locked up when the bell rang and they were quickly outside of the ring, bouncing one another's heads off the commentary desk. Back in the ring, Escobar got Knight on the top rope and hit him with a hurricanrana, but Knight kicked out. Escobar followed it up with an enzuigiri and went to the tope rope, but Knight caught him in mid-air with a BFT for the victory.

Knight and Nakamura have been feuding since "The Megastar" dropped the United States title to "The King of Strong Style" at Survivor Series. Nakamura attacked Knight last week on "SmackDown," leading to the championship match that was initially advertised, but a tournament was put in its place instead within hours of "SmackDown" airing.