Carmelo Hayes Wins WWE US Title No.1 Contender Tourney Match Via Eddie Guerrero Trick

On "WWE SmackDown," Carmelo Hayes advanced in the WWE US title tournament thanks to an Eddie Guerrero trick and the help of a few former Bloodline members.

Braun Strowman controlled a majority of the match until Tama Tonga jumped up on the apron so that Solo Sikoa could attack him from behind. Sikoa hit "The Monster Among Men" with a chair, but paid for it when Strowman grabbed the chair and hit him back. He sent Tonga over the announce table. While the ref was distracted, Hayes paid homage to the late, great Guerrero by hitting the chair against the mat and falling prone, pretending Strowman had hit him with it. The ref believed him and Strowman was disqualified, giving Hayes the win. Following the match, an irate Strowman powerbombed Tonga.

Hayes will face LA Knight and Jacob Fatu in the main event to name the No. 1 contender for Shinsuke Nakamura's US title.