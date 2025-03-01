What Could Have Been: WWE ECW December To Dismember & The Extreme Elimination Chamber

The history of professional wrestling is full of moments that went one way and not the other, altering the course of individual careers, promotional runs, or even the entire industry. But what would have happened if some of those moments had gone the other way? This is What Could Have Been.

For the inaugural edition of this column, with WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 officially upon us, the Wrestling Inc. staff looked back almost 20 years to another Elimination Chamber match — this one even more extreme than the others. On December 3, 2006, WWE put on a pay-per-view presented by the newly-established WWE ECW brand called December to Dismember. With major creative disagreements cleaving the locker room, only two matches actually built up or advertised with anything resembling competency, and a main event that saw the brand's popular rising young star eliminated at the very beginning, December to Dismember is remembered today as one of the worst PPVs in WWE history, and for good reason.

The show was such a disaster that Heyman departed the company in its aftermath, leaving the fledgling ECW brand to the unfortunate mercies of Vince McMahon; it limped along for three more years before being put out of its misery in 2010, a fate that could potentially have been avoided with a show that didn't feature matches like Ariel and Kevin Thorn vs. Kelly Kelly and Mike Knox, or Balls Mahoney vs. Matt Striker. Meanwhile, the popular rising young star had suffered the first of many career setbacks in WWE — but it's possible December to Dismember, and everything that came after it, only gave him the fuel he needed to become the version of CM Punk we know in 2025 (and who will also, as it happens, be competing in the Elimination Chamber once again on Saturday night).

What if things had gone differently? Let's find out!