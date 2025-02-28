The Story So Far: Men's 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Some wrestling matches are just wrestling matches, you don't need to know anything ahead of time and can just jump in. Most of the time, though, at least a little bit of context is required, especially for big event matches that are often the culmination of weeks, months, or even years of storytelling. Sometimes a match involves so many moving parts that it's difficult to keep track of everything — and then The Rock shows up and maybes everything even crazier.

The 2025 men's Elimination Chamber match involves five former world champions — Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and John Cena, on his retirement tour — and media megastar Logan Paul. It's a star-studded field, with the winner punching their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania — Night 2, presumably — where they will try to end the Undisputed WWE Championship reign of Cody Rhodes one year after it began. Beyond just the question of who gets to challenge Cody, there are a wide variety of potential storylines that could come into play during the Chamber, and it's while likely that the WrestleMania 41 card will look a lot clearer on Saturday night than it did on Saturday morning, that doesn't make it any easier to keep an eye on the various 'Mania matches WWE has been teasing for the past several weeks. That's why Wrestling Inc. is here — to provide anyone who needs it with a primer on all the angles swirling around the men's Chamber match, including wrestlers who aren't even currently part of it.

How deep does the bad blood run between recent rivals like Punk, Rollins, and McIntyre? How did Cena get here without qualifying, and what would it mean to fulfill his promise to main event "The Show of Shows" one last time? What does The Rock have to do with any of this? As we continue barreling down the Road to WrestleMania, this is The Story So Far.