WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
WWE is nearing the final stop on the proverbial Road to WrestleMania and — this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber — two stars will punch their tickets to challenge for glory on the wrestling world's biggest stage. Of course, that's not all that in store at this pivotal premium live event; in addition to the two namesake matches, Elimination Chamber 2025 will also feature hometown favorite Trish Stratus in tag team action with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to face the champ's former friend and the woman she beat for her title, Nia Jax, who's teaming with Candice LeRae. Of course, this year's Elimination Chamber PLE also features the unsanctioned grudge match between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens — read The Story So Far — long-time best friends and frequent rivals.
The men's Chamber match is an interesting mix, featuring five former world champions in John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest and relative newcomer Logan Paul. For Cena, it's his last Elimination Chamber match, as part of his 2025 farewell tour, and perhaps his last shot at a WrestleMania Moment. With Royal Rumble-winner Jey Uso having set his sights on Gunther's World Heavyweight Title, the winner of the men's match will face off with WWE champ Cody Rhodes.
The women's Chamber match is just as varied and features a similar group of five former champs — Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan — and one upstart in Roxanne Perez.
Here are Wrestling Inc's predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.
Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae: Tiffany & Trish (100%)
It should come as no surprise that the only unanimous choice in today's picks involves hometown hero Trish Stratus, who will return to wrestle in her native Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for the first time since 2019. On top of that, Stratus will be partnering up with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, and it's hard not to envision that duo of blond bombshells having their hands raised at the end of the match.
Stratton just defeated Candice LeRae on last week's "WWE SmackDown," and she had Jax beat the week before until interference from LeRae led to a disqualification. Jax has been built up into a formidable villain, making it all the more impactful should Stratton succeed in keeping her down for a three-count. WWE's job with Stratton right now should be to make her into a strong babyface, and a pinfall over Jax with Stratus at her side in her Toronto will go a long way towards cementing that.
For these reasons, Stratton is unlikely to lose on the road to defending her title against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 41. Though the obvious outcome might sap interest from the match for some, there are other areas of Elimination Chamber that are still shrouded in uncertainty, and the prospect of a fun Stratton-Stratus team-up should be enough to hold the attention of most fans.
Written by Nick Miller
Unsanctioned Match: Kevin Owens (82%)
Saturday's Elimination Chamber will be the first time Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be competing in a match with one another since they failed to wrest the tag titles away from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in 2023. Things will be very different this time around for the mortal best fr-enemies, with the pair of them once more standing opposite one another in an unsanctioned match in Toronto, and once again through Owens' decision to sever ties with Zayn. Counting just the times the former Kevin Steen and El Generico have met within the confines of WWE, starting with their "WWE NXT" run in 2015, this Saturday's bout stands to be the 19th singles clash between them on broadcast; 10 of previous have been won by Owens, four have ended in no contest, and four have been won by Zayn.
The poll put to the Wrestling Inc. team reflects a belief that Owens will notch up another victory in their long saga, with 82% believing Zayn has bitten off more than he can chew with the unsanctioned match. It cannot be ignored that the very reason the match isn't sanctioned is because Zayn couldn't be cleared after receiving a package piledriver from Owens to set the wheels in motion for this feud, with him having to literally plead with Adam Pearce to get it booked. It's also clear that Owens has an ax to grind, believing Zayn to have betrayed him first when he wouldn't help him win the WWE Championship from Rhodes at the Royal Rumble. So there stands a very strong chance that Owens will come into this bout knowing exactly where to hurt Zayn and all of the normal inhibitors that came with friendship entirely stripped.
Be that as it may, that also puts Zayn in the position he has made a career out of: the underdog; there's a reason 18% of the team has backed him to make good on that like he has often times before, notching a rare win in their saga. Time will tell which man walks out of Elimination Chamber with their hand raised, and whether there is more to be seen further along the road.
Written by Max Everett
Women's Elimination Chamber match: Bianca Belair (71%)
A majority of us here at WINC, 71% to be exact, believe the powerhouse that is Bianca Belair is destined to win the Elimination Chamber and go on to WrestleMania. We think it's even more likely now that she defeats the likes of Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Bayley, and her own tag partner Naomi, after losing the Women's Tag Team Championships to Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on "WWE Raw" on Monday.
We think Belair is one of the only women to have a good storyline reason to win going in to the match. Belair and Naomi are still dealing with the mystery of who attacked Jade Cargill back in November, as Morgan and Rodriguez say it wasn't them, and it looks like the payoff to the angle is likely to come on Saturday, with either Naomi or Belair possibly turning heel and Cargill returning. Many of us were expecting something to happen post-main event on Monday when the pair lost their gold, but that wasn't the case. Cargill has reportedly been at the Performance Center training for weeks, so we expect her to get involved in some way, some how during the Chamber match, and likely helping her best friend Belair to victory.
It's not Belair's first Elimination Chamber, so 71% of us have confidence that she is going to emerge victorious here. It's also highly likely that Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley retains her gold over IYO SKY on "Raw," and we're really looking forward to the dream WrestleMania match that is Belair versus Ripley.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Men's Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena 59%
John Cena is on the road to retirement, but in his quest to break Ric Flair's record of 16 world championship reigns, he wants to be on the Road to WrestleMania. As he heads into the 2025 men's Elimination Chamber match, he's facing down ghosts of his past like Seth Rollins and CM Punk and also will face new foes like Logan Paul and Damian Priest. While Cena challenging Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania would be a marquee match, the Wrestling Inc. Staff is not fully convinced that Cena will walk out of the Elimination Chamber with his hand raised in victory.
Cena's retirement tour has not gone according to plan so far, with him coming up short in the Royal Rumble. Even before he announced his impending retirement, he was on the losing end of matches to wrestlers like Austin Theory and Solo Sikoa. With Drew McIntyre still desperate to get the big WrestleMania moment that was taken from him at WrestleMania 40, CM Punk looking to get his hands on his former AEW compatriot Rhodes, Logan Paul looking to prove he's more than just a YouTuber, and Damian Priest looking to get back into the world title scene, the deck is stacked against Cena.
There are two different ways to look at Wrestling Inc's poll. One way is to say that only 59% of the staff believe that Cena will be able to unlock the "Super Cena" of old and overcome the odds. Another is to say that, in a field that includes four fellow former world champions — and Logan Paul — three fifths of us believe Cena can get it done during the men's Chamber match.
Written by Ross Berman