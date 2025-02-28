WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Saturday's Elimination Chamber will be the first time Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be competing in a match with one another since they failed to wrest the tag titles away from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in 2023. Things will be very different this time around for the mortal best fr-enemies, with the pair of them once more standing opposite one another in an unsanctioned match in Toronto, and once again through Owens' decision to sever ties with Zayn. Counting just the times the former Kevin Steen and El Generico have met within the confines of WWE, starting with their "WWE NXT" run in 2015, this Saturday's bout stands to be the 19th singles clash between them on broadcast; 10 of previous have been won by Owens, four have ended in no contest, and four have been won by Zayn.

The poll put to the Wrestling Inc. team reflects a belief that Owens will notch up another victory in their long saga, with 82% believing Zayn has bitten off more than he can chew with the unsanctioned match. It cannot be ignored that the very reason the match isn't sanctioned is because Zayn couldn't be cleared after receiving a package piledriver from Owens to set the wheels in motion for this feud, with him having to literally plead with Adam Pearce to get it booked. It's also clear that Owens has an ax to grind, believing Zayn to have betrayed him first when he wouldn't help him win the WWE Championship from Rhodes at the Royal Rumble. So there stands a very strong chance that Owens will come into this bout knowing exactly where to hurt Zayn and all of the normal inhibitors that came with friendship entirely stripped.

Be that as it may, that also puts Zayn in the position he has made a career out of: the underdog; there's a reason 18% of the team has backed him to make good on that like he has often times before, notching a rare win in their saga. Time will tell which man walks out of Elimination Chamber with their hand raised, and whether there is more to be seen further along the road.

Written by Max Everett