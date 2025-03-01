The Rock Posts Ominous Message For Cody Rhodes Ahead Of WWE Elimination Chamber

The Rock left a final message to Cody Rhodes ahead of the WWE Champion's decision whether to align with him or not at Elimination Chamber.

Rhodes is expected to give "The Final Boss" an answer to the ambiguous request for him to be his champion, handing over his soul in a deal to make all his dreams come true – at least, that's how The Rock himself put it during "WWE SmackDown." Friday's show saw Rock appear via satellite as a gifted Ford Raptor was revealed to Rhodes, a taste of what he could receive if he takes the deal, before also revealing a weight belt with Rhodes' signature and the death date of his father, Dusty Rhodes, and imploring him not to break his heart like his father had.

The Rock has since left another message calling on Rhodes to do the "right thing," writing ahead of the Elimination Chamber to X:

"Walk side by side with me, my brother Cody Rhodes. TONIGHT the City of TORONTO will never be the same when you become my champion and give me your soul. The American Nightmare will live forever. Do the right thing, and I'll see you tonight at the Rogers Centre – final boss."

While it's yet to be clear what exactly Rhodes offering up his soul to Rock would entail if he makes that choice, Rock previously stressed that the angle didn't need to end up in a match when speaking about it during a press conference. He pinned Rhodes in his last match at WrestleMania 40, teaming with then-WWE Champion Roman Reigns against the eventual champion and Seth Rollins, before appearing on the subsequent "WWE Raw" to say their story had just started.