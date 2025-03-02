Expanded TKO Deal With Western Australia Will Send WWE PLE, UFC PPV To Perth By 2026

WWE is continuing to put the "world" in World Wrestling Entertainment with their recently-announced 2026 "weekend takeover" of Perth, Australia.

TKO and the Western Australian government shared a joint announcement regarding their extended partnership Friday evening, which detailed the return of both WWE and UFC to Perth. According to the press release, four additional UFC and WWE events will take place in Perth throughout 2026. As of writing, WWE is expected to host an episode of "WWE SmackDown," "WWE Raw," and a currently undisclosed premium live event.

TKO have officially announced WWE and UFC returning to Perth pic.twitter.com/uYAKlyvMrw — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 1, 2025

According to Hon. Roger Cook MLA, the head of Western Australia's government, TKO's collective presence through UFC 284 and Elimination Chamber 2024 introduced $50 million into the Western Australian economy. Cook referred to both TKO properties as "huge drawcards" with the potential of bringing in "thousands" of fans from around Australia and the globe to attend their favorite premium live events. Peter Dropkick, the Executive Vice President for TKO's Event Development and Operations department, hailed Perth as "home to many passionate UFC and WWE fans," and expressed TKO's excitement to further work with the Western Australian government to host more events in Perth. Elimination Chamber 2024 was noted as a significant factor in the Western Australian government's renewed partnership with TKO.

Further details regarding WWE's 2026 presence in Perth are expected to be announced in the following months. The press release also included a link for eager fans to sign up for presale notifications.

WWE's last excursion to Australia saw homecoming hero Rhea Ripley defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, and a special hometown edition of the Grayson Waller Effect. International travel is looking to become the norm for WWE Superstars, as WWE also recently announced three Saudi Arabia-based events for 2026.