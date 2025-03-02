Backstage Update On John Cena's Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena shocked the world on Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber when he turned heel on Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and seemed to align himself with "The Final Boss" Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Cena's heel turn was kept extremely quiet backstage and was a very protected secret.

The segment was listed internally as being third on the show, but ran after the men's Elimination Chamber match, which wasn't a last minute change, but done to protect Cena's heel turn, according to the outlet. Paul "Triple H" Levesque noted in the post-show press conference that he handled everything at the end of the show, rather than the team in the production truck, as only a few people knew what was coming. Fightful noted that it came as a shock to many within WWE in addition to fans.

Fightful reported that as of right now, they have not heard of plans for The Rock to wrestle at WrestleMania, but many within the company expect him to be there. Much of Rock's creative is on a "need to know" basis when provided to WWE's creative team. It also wasn't immediately known how long the heel turn angle had been planned.

Cena is not advertised for the next two episodes of 'WWE Raw" and Rock noted he was flying to Africa after he spoke at the press conference. Rhodes is advertised for "WWE SmackDown" live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but the website notes that the card is subject to change.