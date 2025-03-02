WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Biggest Winners And Losers
WWE Elimination Chamber has come and gone, and not quietly. Not only did the show determine two WrestleMania main events, but it also ended with shocking betrayals, as Jade Cargill attacked her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship replacement Naomi, and longtime fan favorite John Cena turned his back on the WWE Universe.
But enough about what "happened" on Saturday's show, that's what our fastidious results page is for. Also for more emotional responses, I will direct you to our Loved and Hated column. It is now time to talk about who "won" and who "lost" on Saturday. Not in a literal sense, again that's what the results page is for, but more in a sense that wrestling is as much about the image as it is about the result, and thus some people come out of a show looking like losers, while some look like winners, regardless of how the actual match turned out.
So without further ado, let's break down the winners and losers from Elimination Chamber: Toronto.
Loser: Drake
Toronto is the hometown of "Degrassi" star and singer Aubrey Graham, better known to rap fans as "Drake." The multi-platinum recording artist has been embroiled in a feud with Kendrick Lamar over the past year, which led to the Grammy-winning single "Not Like Us," in which Kendrick accuses Drake and his crew of multiple sexual improprieties. While much of the United States has rallied around Kendrick's anthem, Canada, Toronto especially, has been considered the home turf for Drake, a safe space where he doesn't have to worry about crowds singing "Tryin' to start a chord and it's probably A-minor" at him.
Much to the displeasure of many, Drake attended the Elimination Chamber in his hometown. Pictures of the "Heart Part 6" singer circulated on social media, but oddly, Drake's appearance was only on social media. Despite his high profile, he was never shown on camera, making it appear that even WWE doesn't mess with Drake.
Whether Drake declined to be seen on TV or WWE made the call, it's very hard not to see one-half of last year's hottest rap feud hiding from fans as "loser" behavior. That's the vibe that Drake gave, sitting in the crowd with a camouflage hat on, like he was trying to blend into the background to avoid choruses of "Certified Loverboy? Certified pedophile!"
WWE is usually shameless about promoting celebrities in the crowd. There is something telling about the company, which had plenty of use for Gable Steveson, looked past the Speaking Out allegations of various NXT and main roster talent, and has done its best to minimize allegations against Vince McMahon's not being willing or allowed to acknowledge Drake. After all, like McMahon, Steveson, and those named in Speaking Out, the allegations against Drake are just that: allegations.
Winner: Travis Scott
Imagine if Dennis Rodman had been a part of the NWO from the jump. That is essentially what happened on Saturday, as rapper Travis Scott managed to take part in one of the most historic heel turns since Bash at the Beach '96. Scott was on hand for John Cena and The Rock joining forces at Elimination Chamber, even helping assault Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the process.
It is no small accomplishment to corner a part of the conversation during wrestling history, and that's what Scott did. As many people asked "Why John, why?" about Cena's actions, there was an equal amount of people asking "But why was Travis Scott there?"
Whether Scott will actually be a part of Rock and Cena's A-list group or if the attack was just a one-off appearance, Scott has ensured that he will be a part of wrestling clip packages for years to come. While he might not possess the athletic credentials of a Mike Tyson or a Dennis Rodman, his inclusion felt like a small homage to the Attitude Era, when things weren't so cut and dry that a celebrity guest could be counted on to be a "good guy."
If he is sticking around, Scott adds a certain real-world cool to Rock and Cena that the group might not have had otherwise.
Winner: Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens is never bored.
While much of Elimination Chamber was about the world title, it was also about another chapter in the saga between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. After a brutal match in their home country, Owens defeated Zayn but his night was not over. After the match, former WWE Champion Randy Orton arrived and attacked Owens. Owens narrowly avoided a punt from the irate Orton, likely meaning these two will clash at WrestleMania.
Owens often feels like he's off in his own world. Titles and opportunities come and go but the blood feuds that Owens takes part in seem to live forever. Now, Paul Levesque's first mentee Randy Orton is feuding with the man Levesque helped crown as Universal Champion in 2016. While the future is murky for Sami Zayn, Owens is on to the next thing, only gaining momentum after his loss to Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble.
There may be more winning in Owens's future.
Loser: The WWE Universe
Tickets to WWE Premium Live Events have never been more expensive. WWE has never made more money than they are right now. The shows are financial successes and the recent Elimination Chamber event was even a critical success with it's widely-lauded show-closing angle. But I can't help but feel that the WWE Universe is getting short-changed.
There were exactly 4 matches on Saturday's show, as was the case with February's Royal Rumble. Survivor Series: War Games had 5. The last Saturday Night's Main Event had 4, 5 if you count the preshow. The shows feel criminally underbooked for how expensive they are.
I know what you're thinking "Ross, the crowd sounded like they had a good time. They even cheer when the company tells them they've been fleeced. Shut up." But it's still a bit of an issue for me.
WWE has roughly 10 hours of programming between main shows, NXT, Main Event, and the various shows like "Speed." Meaning that for the home viewer, there has never been more wrestling. It's a smorgasbord; a buffet, but each live event feels like an even smaller and smaller portion of that whole and it's also the most expensive. It feels like more and more people are paying to play the role of "WWE audience" than they are paying customers.