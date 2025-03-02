WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Biggest Winners And Losers

Toronto is the hometown of "Degrassi" star and singer Aubrey Graham, better known to rap fans as "Drake." The multi-platinum recording artist has been embroiled in a feud with Kendrick Lamar over the past year, which led to the Grammy-winning single "Not Like Us," in which Kendrick accuses Drake and his crew of multiple sexual improprieties. While much of the United States has rallied around Kendrick's anthem, Canada, Toronto especially, has been considered the home turf for Drake, a safe space where he doesn't have to worry about crowds singing "Tryin' to start a chord and it's probably A-minor" at him.

Much to the displeasure of many, Drake attended the Elimination Chamber in his hometown. Pictures of the "Heart Part 6" singer circulated on social media, but oddly, Drake's appearance was only on social media. Despite his high profile, he was never shown on camera, making it appear that even WWE doesn't mess with Drake.

Whether Drake declined to be seen on TV or WWE made the call, it's very hard not to see one-half of last year's hottest rap feud hiding from fans as "loser" behavior. That's the vibe that Drake gave, sitting in the crowd with a camouflage hat on, like he was trying to blend into the background to avoid choruses of "Certified Loverboy? Certified pedophile!"

WWE is usually shameless about promoting celebrities in the crowd. There is something telling about the company, which had plenty of use for Gable Steveson, looked past the Speaking Out allegations of various NXT and main roster talent, and has done its best to minimize allegations against Vince McMahon's not being willing or allowed to acknowledge Drake. After all, like McMahon, Steveson, and those named in Speaking Out, the allegations against Drake are just that: allegations.