WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Buckle up, grab a snack. We have so much to cover.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match opened up Saturday's festivities in Toronto, and the opening bell was still resonating its high-pitched chime throughout the Rogers Centre when the night's dramatics began.

Jade Cargill. That's it, that's my piece — go read my peers' opinions of the show now! No, but in all seriousness, Cargill's return to WWE programming did not disappoint in the slightest. Cargill brought a certified storm to Naomi, and looked like a million bucks doing it. Cargill has always been at her best and most authentic when she is aggressive — just look at her time in AEW — so I'm glad she got a chance to be gritty with Naomi. Cargill's been playing too nice on WWE programming, and this newly lit fire underneath her is already doing wonders.

Speaking of Cargill's return, Bianca Belair was gunning for an Oscar with her reactions to Cargill's attack on Naomi. You could hear her high-pitched shrieks of hysteria from miles away, and she even sold her anguish into the opening moments of her performance against Liv Morgan. Belair's normally agile moveset felt bogged down by lead, and her addled mind allowed for Morgan to get in an unusual amount of offense in the opening goings of the match. Speaking of Morgan, she also performed well — her initial look of guilt upon Cargill's return nearly tricked several in my circles, and her following taunts to Belair, who had targeted her because of the Cargill attack, were nice touches to the overall storyline.

Frequent readers of these columns will know that I'm a Roxanne Perez fan, and I can confidently say that she exceeded expectations in her first Chamber match. While she was not a pencil-in to win, she did a lot better and lasted a lot longer than I was expecting. I'm glad that her elimination still left her some dignity; she was literally fighting off Morgan, Belair, and Alexa Bliss all simultaneously before she got pinned. She went down in a blaze of glory — can't really be mad about that.

I know that Belair was the most predictable winner for Elimination Chamber, but it's a choice I'm not mad about. There is no better time than now to return Belair to singles competition, now with her WrestleMania 40 trio imploded. The face-off between Belair, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and current title challenger IYO SKY left just enough crumbs to infer that a Triple Threat match is set for Vegas, but even if WWE only delivers a singles match between Ripley and Belair, I have full confidence that they will show up and show out.

The Women's Chamber match set a high bar for the rest of the show, and while I didn't specifically compliment Bayley or Bliss in this review, I do think they were absolutely instrumental in making this match such a great start to Saturday's festivities. Toronto set the stage beautifully for Vegas. Now, we're off to WrestleMania!

Written by Angeline Phu