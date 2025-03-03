Bianca Belair Talks Return To Singles Action, Preferred Opponent For WWE WrestleMania

Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber was a thrilling night for fans, and it all kicked off with Bianca Belair winning the titular match. Belair appeared during the post show and commented on her victory, with the former world champion confirming that she's happy to move back to the singles division after a run with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

"I enjoyed the tag team title run, but I feel like the way that it ended, it is easier for me to pivot to this singles title run," Belair said. "I know that I've accomplished a lot of things but I have been having an itch for that, and I feel like tonight was my night to climb my way back to the top."

While Belair has earned a shot at the Women's World Championship for WWE WrestleMania 41, she doesn't yet know who her opponent will be. That's because Rhea Ripley will be defending the title against IYO SKY on tonight's edition of "WWE Raw," with the winner going on to defend against Belair next month.

Belair was asked if she has any preference between the two possible champions, and the future challenger stated that she has a hard time picking as they're both incredibly talented. She complimented SKY extensively, referring back to their past matches as some of her favorites. As for Ripley, it seems as though another showdown between the current champion and Belair is inevitable at some point.

"I feel like Rhea Ripley and I — we're on opposite sides of the mountaintop, climbing our way to the top," Belair continued. "We've had very parallel journeys in WWE. ... I feel like Rhea [has] the perception that she's the best right now because she has that title. My reality is that I'm the best."