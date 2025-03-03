Elijah Explains Why 'Incredible' TNA Debut Was Ideal

Former WWE star Elijah, formally known as Elias, made his TNA debut last month when he appeared with his signature guitar in hand and treated the audience to an original song. Before Elijah walked out to the ring, both Primo and Epico Colon also surprisingly debuted, and confronted TNA World Champion Joe Hendry during his live concert. This led the former WWE star to appear before the Colon's could attack Hendry, and later joined him in the ring to perform a song together. It was later revealed that Elijah had officially signed with TNA, and following his surprise debut, he spoke on "Busted Open Radio" to share his thoughts on joining the company as well as his opening segment with Hendry.

"If I could imagine how would I like to enter a brand new company, it couldn't have been anymore ideal than that. Joe Hendry setting the stage, of course as Dave says, there's that association already, and for the lights to go out, the crowd to lose their minds, that's the most fun for me, playing with the crowd. Was just a total blast man, and for it to come off that way was fantastic."

Elijah also wanted to insure that his introduction into TNA was performed correctly, explaining that he didn't want to botch the first note he played on the guitar before appearing in front of the audience.

"Strum clean, I don't want to have some sort of weird sound before I strum ... make the patented E minor strum, I wanted it to be clean, so that everybody that hears that, they know whats coming."

